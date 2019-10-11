Oct. 10
At 10:08 a.m., caller advised a homeless male was sleeping behind the building on the 1200 block of N. Court St.
The male checked okay, and he was advised.
At 11:22 a.m., caller advised of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Northridge Rd. and N. Pickaway St. with injuries.
Report taken on injury accident. Vehicles towed by Fletchers and patients transported to Berger Hospital.
At 12:53 p.m., caller advised two juveniles were playing chicken and running out in front of traffic on Pontious Ln.
The two juveniles said they weren't playing in the road. They were advised not to and asked why they were not in school? The male was suspended and the female was sent home sick.
At 12:56 p.m., a person came on station advising a subject stole his debit card and used it. Card has been suspended.
Report taken.
At 1:37 p.m., officer flagged down in area of W. High St. and Scioto St. in reference to a pit bull running around with a muzzle on.
Unable to locate.
At 4:55 p.m., Kingston National Bank advised someone tried passing a bad check. The man is no longer there.
Report taken.
At 5:10 p.m., anonymous caller advised Matthew Bell's Chevy Silverado is in the high school's parking lot and she was told by an officer to call if she sees him or his vehicle, because he has a warrant and no driver's license.
Report taken, and warrant arrest made on Matthew Bell.
At 5:46 p.m., needle found at Barthelmas Park near ball diamond on the right side in the grass.
Needle was disposed of.
At 6:37 p.m., caller advised a male on a bicycle just stole a pair of Timberline boots from Shoe Sensation.
The manager followed the male on a bicycle and was accusing him of an alleged theft of $105 boots and a fight broke out over it.
Report taken, and arrest made on Paul Thompson III.
At 7:51 p.m., caller advised several people fighting who live on Town St. and about a dog biting people.
Supplemental report.
At 9:22 p.m., Berger Hospital has a female at the emergency room claiming an assault occurred.
Report taken on assault.