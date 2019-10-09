Oct. 8
At 2:37 a.m., 911 transfer advised a male wearing a white shirt, jeans with long white hair that was carrying a rake just peed outside of the Speedway North in front of her. Caller stated that he walked around the side of the building and left the rake in front of the story. He was last seen walking towards Porters.
Male has been advised.
At 10:20 a.m., caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to his ex-wife forging his signature and opening several credit card accounts in his name that he did not know about back in October, 2017. Complainant advised that their dissolution was finalized last Wednesday and they signed affidavits saying they did not have any credit card debt.
Report taken on theft.
At 2:34 p.m., caller advised of finding a wallet at Cellar Lumber.
Report taken.
At 3:38 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a male stumbling around in the street and falling down near Subway North.
Information obtained and units dispatched.
At 5:01 p.m., caller requested an officer to the side of the parking lot at the Pickaway County Library due to a suspicious vehicle with a white female and black male occupants.
Checked okay. Subjects are homeless, but will have an apartment in a week.
At 6:10 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a male in a motorized wheelchair all over Stoutsville Pike and near Brookhill Lane impeding traffic. Caller was concerned for his safety.
Unable to locate.
At 9:25 p.m., caller requested an officer due to her child's dirt bike being stolen sometime during the night on the 100 block of Parklawn Dr.
Report taken.
At 9:31 p.m., caller requested an officer due to receiving multiple complaints of a juvenile riding a dirt bike back-and-forth on the path behind the YMCA all the way out to OCU. Caller stated she was sitting and watching the path when the male juvenile popped out by the college and turned around heading to the high school.
Unable to locate juvenile.