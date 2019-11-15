Nov. 14
At 1:39 p.m., caller requested an officer at a residence on Stihl Avenue due to money being stolen.
Report taken on theft.
At 5:17 p.m., caller requested an officer at Ohio Heights Apartment Complex due to the neighbor’s kids destroying her Christmas decorations.
Report taken.
At 9:06 p.m., caller requested documentation of an incident at Ohio Heights Apartment Complex in which someone threw a large potato at her front door and it sounded like a bomb going off. Caller stated there was no damage sustained on her residence from the potato.
Information obtained and incident documented.
At 9:53 p.m., caller advised of her vehicle being stolen from the 100 block of York Street. Caller stated she returned home from going out to dinner to see her vehicle leaving her property with two subjects. Caller advised she attempted to follow the vehicle and lost it in an alley. She believes it might have been headed south on Court Street.
Arrest made on Anthony Michael Giffin. Vehicle recovered on W. Ohio Street and returned to owner. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 11:06 p.m., caller advised she received an e-mail from her apartments maintenance department stating the windows had been busted our of her apartment on the 100 block of Western Avenue., and they have boarded up the windows.
Report taken on criminal damage.