Nov. 15
At 1:25 a.m., arrest made on Buddy Stepp and report taken.
At 5:32 p.m., caller requested an officer to walk through Gordman’s due to two males who are known to steal from the establishment being there.
Two subjects have been trespassed from the property and advised not to return.
At 7:12 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 300 block of Kingston Pike due to an accident in which his vehicle went into the ditch.
Vehicle was removed from the ditch by Fletcher’s Towing without any damage sustained to the vehicle.
At 9:03 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 100 block of Highland Avenue due to her boyfriend shoving her and her juvenile into the wall.
Arrest made on River A. Kidder and charged with domestic violence. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
Nov. 16
At 12:16 p.m., caller advised that sometime overnight busted out the side glass of his 1991 Chevy pickup truck on the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.
Report taken.
At 3:11 p.m., caller requested an officer at Ted Lewis Park due to a white van she believes is not supposed to be near kids is following them while they are playing. Caller stated she is following the vehicle eastbound on Main Street out to state Route 56.
Information obtained and documented in case of further issues with van in the park. Units are out of position.
At 3:20 p.m., caller requested an officer stand-by while she retrieves her belongings on the 100 block of W. Water Street.
Arrest made on Jasmine Bost for warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Supplemental report taken.
At 6:11 p.m., caller requested an officer due to issues over the land he is leasing from the railroad company and subjects are parking on the property off of W. Water Street.
Call handled, and vehicles are moved off of the property. Land is currently being leased by individual until Pumpkin Show 2020 as confirmed by Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Caller advised there are subjects parking on the property he is leasing again right after the officer left the area.
Questions answered.
Nov. 17
At 10:27 a.m., caller advised someone poured a gallon of bleach in the gas tank of her Ford Mustang on the 400 block of Half Avenue.
Report taken.
At 1:47 p.m., caller wanted documentation that both he and his wife’s vehicles were ransacked throughout the evening at Appleridge Apartments. He advised that both vehicles were unlocked, neither sustained damage, and he believes the only thing of value that was taken was pocket change.
Information obtained and documented.
At 6:36 p.m., caller advised of his daughter’s vehicle being stolen again on Stihl Ave.
Report taken on unauthorized use. Vehicle entered again into leads as stolen.