Circleville Police Reports between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11:
Friday, Aug. 5
• Caller of Villa Drive stated that his 13-year-old son was jumped at the park. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of W. Main St. stated his vehicle was stolen from in front of the bar – taken by a tow truck. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of N. Court St. stated there were juveniles playing in the fountain at the park. Disposition: Juveniles advised they would stay out of the fountain.
• Male in a lobby on E. Franklin St. stated the mother of his child is not following court paperwork. Disposition: Report taken.
• 911 caller of Renick Avenue said a young female showed up on her property asking where her parents are. Disposition: Juvenile back with its mother.
• Caller of S. Court St stated he was assaulted by his friend’s boyfriend. Disposition: Assault report taken.
• 911 caller of E. Mill St. said a male was trespassing on their property. Disposition: Report taken.
• 911 caller of N. Court St. stated she has kicked a male out of the bar several times, but he keeps returning. Disposition: Report taken. Prisoner accepted at Pickaway County Jail without incident.
Saturday, Aug. 6
• Caller of Walnut Creek Pike stated there is a white Nissan sitting at the location that has been wrecked and possibly off-roaded. Caller said there is broken glass and a tire busted. Disposition: Report taken; Scioto Valley has vehicle.
• Caller of Clinton St. advised there is a male with brown and pink hair standing between the silos at the grain place. Caller wasn’t sure if he was up to something or if he was OK. Disposition: Checked OK; Left the property.
• Female of S. Washington St. reported that she was being harassed. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of E. Ohio St. advised that his storage unit had been broken into and several items stolen. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of E. High St. requested a welfare check because her husband is intoxicated and being abusive. Disposition: Report taken; Prisoner accepted at the Pickaway County Jail without incident.
• Caller of W. Mill St. stated a dark grey Chevy, possibly a Malibu with chrome rims and tinted windows was parked between S. Western Ave. and S. Scioto St. – the occupants were either having sex or were on drugs. Caller said these folks threw trash on the ground. Disposition: Occupants were out of the vehicle and checked OK.
• Caller of Clinton St. said she saw a male trying to break into the house next door to her son’s through a window about 15 minutes before she called police. Disposition: Negative on burglary; Male given a courtesy ride to Little Bear.
• Caller of S. Court St stated a male driving a grey Nissan Maxima was possibly impaired. She advised that he hit several vehicles in the McDonald’s parking lot. Disposition: Report taken; Male cited and released to a sober party.
• 911 caller of Lancaster Pike said a person in a wheelchair was stuck by a vehicle in the alley near the above location. Disposition: Report taken. Medic 1 transported person to Berger Hospital.
• Caller of Pearl Street said her neighbor’s dog charged at her son. Disposition: Report taken.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• Caller of Clark Drive stated a man was acting crazy and she wanted him to leave the property. Disposition: Report taken; Parties separated for the night.
• Caller of N. Court St. said there was an older male in the store talking to himself and making her uncomfortable. Disposition: Report taken; Male given a courtesy ride back to group home.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• Caller of Walnut St. advising that someone is threatening him with physical violence and attempting to burn his car. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of S. Court St. advised that there is a male laying in the parking lot – caller afraid the guy was going to get hurt. Disposition: Checked OK; Subject told to leave the area.
• Caller requested an officer for non-injury accident at Watt and Pickaway streets. Disposition: Report taken; Citation issued.
• Caller of S. Court St. requested an officer speak to her neighbor about trapping her cats and taking them somewhere. Caller stated that she can prove that the cats are hers. Disposition: No report taken.
• Caller of E. Main St. said a male had been harassing customers and doing push-ups in the parking lot. Disposition: Report taken; Male trespassed.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Court security turned in a credit card belonging to someone that was found. Disposition: Report taken on found property.
• Caller of Lancaster Pike requested an officer to investigate a suspicious person looking inside cars and trying to break into them. Disposition: Checked OK. Subject is staying at hotel.
• Two car motor vehicle rear end collision reported on Lancaster Pike. Disposition: Citation issued; Report taken; Medic 1 transported someone to Berger Hospital.
• Caller of S. Court requested an officer file a report of women urinating in a bank’s parking lot. Female was wearing a camouflage shirt, khaki shorts and she had a little girl with her. Disposition: Checked OK.
• Caller of E. Mill St. requested officers because he didn’t want some guy on his property because he is causing issues. Disposition: Report taken; Both parties were given disorderly warnings.
• Caller of E. Mill St. advised a mother and son were fighting. Caller stated that the mother went into the son’s room to gather dirty dishes and he proceeded to push his mother and yell at her. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of Atwater Avenue asked officers to check on a guy who appeared to be drunk and walking in the middle of the road. Disposition: Report taken.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• Caller advising female came to her front porch on Highland Avenue and allegedly got into an altercation with Rodney Jenkins. Disposition: Jenkins arrested
• Caller advising that a young child was riding a scooter on South Court Street. Disposition: Checks OK
• Caller advised that his neighbor on Chatham Court has multiple dogs and they bark all day long. Disposition: Dog owner advised of ordinance and has agreed to adhere to it.
• Caller advised that he found a set of keys on E. Main Street. Disposition: Report taken on found property.
• Officer requesting a call in reference to a juvenile complaint of E. Ohio Street. Disposition: Report taken.
• Pregnant female involved in a vehicle accident on S. Court Street. Disposition: Citation issued; Report taken. All FD in service on a patient refusal.
• Owner advised of an illegally parked silver sedan on Watt Street. Disposition: Owner advised to move the vehicle.
• Caller of Edison Avenue advised that an older man driving a mid 2000’s gray jeep has been following him for 30 minutes. Caller advised that the man has been threatening to beat him up for allegedly stealing from him. Caller does not know what that man was talking about. Disposition: Report taken.