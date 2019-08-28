Aug. 27
At 3:27 a.m., caller on 600 block of Elm Ave. requesting an officer due to both their vehicles being vandalized after eggs were thrown at them and the subject placed feces on the seat inside of the call. Report taken.
At 5:14 a.m., caller on Stella Ave. advising of a vehicle repossession in front of this location by Source One. Vehicle is described as a black 2011 KIA Forte. Information obtained on vehicle repossession.
At 5:52 a.m., caller on 100 block of Watt St. advising of heavy smoke in the upstairs apartment. Caller was advised to evacuate the residence safely. Clear of the scene, the property has been turned over to the landlord.
At 8:50 a.m., caller advised of a male passed out in a dark colored Lincoln on Huston St., and requesting a well-being check. Report taken on possession.
At 2:23 p.m., caller advised that there is a cat crying because its stuck on a two-story house near the Mill Street Gymnasium on E. Mill St. Fire Department was able to get the cat down safely.
At 3:15 p.m., caller at intersection of E. High St. and N. Pickaway St. requested an officer due to a non-injury accident involving two vehicles described as a black Ford Fusion and a gray Ford Explorer. Crash report taken.
At 3:33 p.m., caller requesting an officer on N. Pickaway St. nearing bridge due to a gang of kids running in the roadway. Checked okay, juveniles in question were the school cross country team with the coach.
At 6:44 p.m., caller on Mulberry Rd. requesting an officer due to being recently separated from his wife and she is refusing to give him the keys to his vehicle. No report taken.
At 7:57 p.m., caller requesting an officer due to teenagers riding their bicycle's across the picnic tables in Ted Lewis Park. Juveniles advised of safe riding habits.
At 9:52 p.m., caller at Dollar General on Lancaster Pike requesting an officer due to a male subject dressed in all black approaching her while she exited the building and was asking for money. Unable to locate the subject.