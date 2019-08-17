Aug. 14
9:29 a.m. From Sunset Avenue, a mother called police and said that her son, who is 21 year old, has been staying with her because his ex-girlfriend has been harassing him. He has a pending court case with her for domestic violence that he was arrested for in Columbus. Caller states that the former girlfriend and her sister keep calling and taunting him. The mother just wanted this documented in case it’s needed for the son’s pending court case
4:26 p.m. A Maplewood Avenue caller complained to police that his car was towed to A& J Towing, and when he arrived to pick it up, the lot owner said he was closing up and wouldn’t allow him to retrieve the vehicle. A lot employee talked with police by phone and said he was going to let the man get his vehicle until he started cussing him out. In the end, the vehicle was released to the initial caller.
9:01 p.m. Police took a report from an East Main Street caller who witnessed a female getting dragged out of her vehicle and assaulted. The alleged female assailant was last seen driving a vehicle southbound on Washington Street.
9:14 p.m. A caller requested documentation of a suspicious male subject hanging around a retail plaza at East Main and Mingo streets. The caller said she brought her daughters into a retail shop to pick up a pizza. She said the male was staring hard at her children, which made the mother uneasy. She relayed her thoughts to a store clerk who said the male was making them feel uneasy as well. The male was described as wearing stained/dirty blue jeans and a black shirt with a skull on it. He also was in a black Dodge Durango that had a lot of rust on it. The caller said quickly left the parking lot before he could tell which way she was going. She did look back to see him leaving as well, but she couldn’t say which direction he was traveling. Police took the information and the incident documented.
10:40 On Sumpter Avenue, a caller requested police officer to the residence because of a male [name redacted] throwing rocks at the home’s windows, attempting to bust them out. A report was taken.
11:45 p.m. At the Duke and Duchesse Shoppe in the 200 block of East Main Street, it was reported to police that a male subject was wielding a knife in the entrance to the store. A caller stated, he does not appear to be threatening anyone with but has it in his hand. Male was described as wearing a blue shirt half over his head. The caller told police that the male’s behavior was erratic. Police checked the scene and the store’s staff said the man could stay on the property.
Aug. 15
12:22 a.m. A Rustic Drive caller suspected a prowler was nearby and described to police that there were two subjects snooping around the houses and up to no good. One subject was wearing a black shirt. Police did not locate the two.
1:41 a.m. Police were dispatched to East Union and Clinton streets about a male sitting in the middle of the intersection wearing shorts but no shirt. The male was advised to move out of the roadway.
10:13 The homeless allegedly were living along the creek between Kroger and Big Lots in the 200 block of Lancaster Pike and a caller to police could hear people talking and dogs barking as well. The caller told police that his company owns the property. Police were unable to locate anyone underneath the bridge or any signs that somebody was living there.
10:35 The Holiday Inn Express called police about a male who has been inside a hotel bathroom their for two hours. They have asked him to leave numerous times but he refused. Police made a warrant arrest on Samuel Griffith.
3:01 p.m. Police took a report from a Woodview Court woman about fraudulent activity she said occurred with her home equity account, leading to a loss of $49,000.