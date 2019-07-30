July 17
1:05 a.m. Police took a report from a Renick Avenue caller who alleged that money was being taken from her PayPal account. The female said the money was refunded but stolen a second time. She also said that someone had stolen money out of her traditional banking account and put it into the PayPal account.
6:27 a.m. A 52-year-old male was struck in the head with a flashlight after a male tried to steal tools out of a residence in the area of the 400 block of East Mound Street. A caller said the homeowner asked the female caller to notify police about what was happening. She said the man chased the subject to East Mound. The suspect returned to homeowner’s residence and got into a verbal altercation with the man. Police took a report on assault. The suspect left the scene in a red Nissan truck.
11:49 a.m. A woman reported that she was receiving phone calls from a number she did not recognize and the caller was conducting sexual acts over the phone. The number was blocked.
12:27 p.m. Caller advised of a domestic situation at McDonald’s on South Court Street between a female [name redacted} and Brandon Johnson. Johnson was punching a car and then took off on foot heading northbound on North Court. He was arrested and charged with assault.
6:16 p.m. Caller requested that a road rage incident that occurred along East High Street near the railroad tracks get documented. She told police that she was driving behind a silver Buick Verano when it suddenly stopped in the middle of the street. Caller attempted to pass the vehicle when the driver quickly sped up. She continued to drive behind the vehicle when it stopped suddenly at a stop sign and a female occupant got out of the sedan. The female proceeded to scream at her. A report was taken.
6:18 p.m. A Lincoln Avenue apartment dweller asked for an officer because he believed that the brake lines to his vehicle were severed. The man called again at 6:40 p.m. alleging the same and again at 6:42 p.m., only to be told that an officer had been dispatched. The man showed up at Circleville Police headquarters at 7:20 p.m. alleging that he remains scared, adding that the man who severed his brake line was back outside. Police advised the man about the use of the emergency-911 line, noted that he was intoxicated and that nobody was near his residence. The male called back at 7:33 p.m. reiterating that he is scared and telling police that it was irrelevant whether any subject was actively trying to attack him. He hung up when police tried to make additional inquiries.
July 19
5:51 a.m. Workers arriving to unload a semi-truck parked in the back of Big Lots on Lancaster Pike reported that it had been broken into.
8:27 a.m. Caller advised of a silver car parked inside of the bushes at the Eye Specialist on East Circle Lane with two people and three dogs inside of the vehicle. They checked on the people who were sleeping. Police advised them to find a ride because neither of the humans had licenses and the tags were expired. The vehicle, police said, must stay parked there for right now, telling the occupants they will need to get it towed out of the bushes.
11:12 p.m. A female at an East Mound Street address, called police from the home’s bathroom in which she locked herself, alleging that her father and sister attacked her. A report on domestic abuse was taken and the caller was transported to OhioHealth-Berger Hospital.
July 20
9: 29 a.m. The dog warden responded to the area of Lancaster Pike near Pontious Lane to pick up a pit bull dog with a black spot around one eye that was standing in the middle of the roadway and appeared confused, according to a caller, who added the dog began walking in the middle of Lancaster Pike.
5:19 p.m. A woman told police that she was bitten by a dog at Ted Lewis Park, adding that the dog’s owners fled the scene. A report was taken.
6:53 p.m. At the entrance to a Renick Avenue trailer court, a woman claimed she got into an altercation with a male driving a green GMC Yukon who threatened her and tried to throw a brick at her.
July 21
3:44 a.m. On South Pickaway Street near the city limits, a caller to police advised that he was approached by a male wearing glasses, a dark blue shirt, and carrying a book bag near the Dollar Tree near Wal-Mart. Caller stated the male approached him with a beer bottle and became very agitated, smashing the bottle on the ground and trying to fight him so the caller walked away. He advised the male went down to Wal-Mart and caused a scene inside the store and he is now at Pickaway and Crites Road causing a scene. Police noted that the individual checked out OK and had a verbal altercation with the caller who assaulted him prior to the incident.
July 22
4:12 p.m. A Kingston Court caller told police that a neighbor was yelling obscenities at her in front of her child. The caller also said the neighbor continues to harass her by taking photos of the mother and daughter while they are outside playing. Police advised both parties that the incident was being documented.
5:30 p.m. An arrest was made at a Town Street home after a caller notified police that there were several people in her basement who didn’t know their identities or why they were there. She asked them to leave, but they refused, according to an incident report. Arrested was Joseph E. Hashman on a warrant out the Chillicothe Police Department. Hashman was transported to the Pickaway County Jail, and all the subjects left the residence.
6:10 p.m. A shed was broken into in the 400 block of East Union Street. Taken were an air compressor, checks and other items.
6:49 p.m. Police were called to Stihl Avenue on a report that a man was running around with a sledgehammer beating on objects. A caller stated there were children outside crying while all of this is occurring. Police advised the man of the complaint.
7:22 p.m. Caller requesting an officer to an East Mound Street address due to hearing yelling and screaming next door then seeing a person run outside yelling for someone to call emergency-911. In a separate call, a mother said her daughter’s 20 year-old boyfriend was causing problems and screaming at everyone in the household.
July 23
3:27 a.m. Jon Arnold Radcliff Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted burglary after police were called to the 400 block of North Pickaway Street after an emergency-911 call was indicating that a male was on the porch trying to get into the house. Radcliff was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
5:50 p.m. A South Pickaway Street resident had a jazzercise chair and baseball cards stolen from his residence. Police took a report.
6:20 p.m. Someone contacted police about finding two great Pyrenees dogs in the area of Pinckney and North Court streets. Police took the information but said per county commissioners, the dog warden does not respond to strays after hours.