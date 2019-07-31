July 24
7:51 a.m. At the Little Bear Market on Harrison Street, police were told of a female [name redacted} who had been inside the dumpster for quite some time and she is refusing to get out. A caller said there were a couple people trying to get her out of the trash receptacle, and told police the trash truck comes at 10 a.m. The woman was advised of this and left the property.
1:48 p.m. A Stella Avenue resident requested extra police patrol in the area after her vehicle was broken into and because of what she claimed is a general increase in thefts.
July 27
10:34 a.m. A caller told police there were several homeless people trying to open the doors of Circleville Orthodontics and they are trying to steal the electric from the building. The next day, police responded to the same location on a 9:45 a.m. report that several people were sleeping beside the building and on the steps
July 28
8:17 a.m. A caller at Remle Road told police that a male [name redacted] is on drugs and has stolen items from him and his mother who lives on Stilh Avenue. A theft report was taken.
1:24 p.m. A woman using foul and obscene language was asked to move along from the bench where she was sitting outside an East Main Street building where Roundtown Players were to perform.
July 29
12:07 a.m. A woman called police from the vicinity of Pearl and South Scioto streets telling them that she was being chased by a man [name redacted] driving a silver Dodge Durango and for whom she has an order of protection in effect. She also said that he had thrown something at her vehicle.
2:53 a.m. Police arrested a Robby Hill on a charge of domestic violence after a woman called them and reported that he was following her while she walked northbound on South Scioto Street. The woman said Hill continued to yell and scream at her but left by bicycle when she threatened to call the police.
5:45 a.m. A South Pickaway Street resident reported that someone was trying to get into his wife’s vehicle and came through the gate and onto his porch about 15 minutes earlier.
8:02 a.m. Employees at the Speedway in the 200 block of Lancaster Pike reported that a brown and white pit bull that has been hanging around the gas station all morning. Nine days earlier, the dog warden responded to the same general area to retrieve a loose pit bull with a black spot around one of its eyes.
9:55 a.m. A caller reported that he used his credit card at an establishment [name redacted] on July 25. He said the clerk failed to give him the card back which he didn’t notice until the next day. By that time, the card had been used three times in Circleville.
12:01 p.m. Police received a report that somebody was trying to get into an older model Ford Explorer parked in a lot in the 1100 block of North Court St. A caller said the vehicle belongs to a homeless man who is in jail. Police did not find anyone trying to get into the vehicle, and they did secure it.
1:35 p.m. Someone reported that the High Street Cemetery looked like people went in and rummaged through it. A report was taken.
3:24 p.m. A caller from the UDF in the 500 block of East Main Street declined to press charges after reporting to police that a male customer became abrasive and threatened bodily harm. That customer left the store but said he would be back.
10:58 p.m. A couple were arrested, and each charged with domestic violence, following an incident at a Pecan Place address. Lisa Liston called the police claiming that her husband smashed her face into the carpet and allegedly accosted her after she found out about his indiscretions, according to the incident report.