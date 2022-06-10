Circleville Police reports between June 6 and June 9:
Monday, June 6
• Joseph Harshman arrested and taken to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller advised that there is a male with a flashlight standing next to a construction truck by South Pickaway Street near Fast Freeze. Disposition: Unable to locate
Tuesday, June 7
• Caller on North Pickaway Street stated that several kids threw a road sign over the bridge and into the creek. Disposition: Service Department and ODOT contacted.
• Caller stated there were people trying to plant methamphetamine on him, causing problems and that his girlfriend was having an affair. Disposition: Parties separated for the night.
• Juvenile accidentally hit emergency button inside an elevator at East Franklin Street. Disposition. All is OK.
• Caller on South Court Street stated that two men were yelling at each other and he believes they were getting ready to fight. Disposition: Males were brothers and they advised that they were just messing around.
• Caller advises that a car, unknown make or model, has been parked on Northridge Road for two hours. Disposition: Checks OK
• PCSO advised that a truck tried to turn onto US 22 and got hung up in the lines, needs traffic control and to get turned around. Disposition: Vehicle back on roadway.
• Employee advised that the owner of a white SUV parked by pump 8 on North Court Street because someone threw something or shot out his window. Disposition: Vandalism report taken.
• Silver 2017 Altima repossessed on Lewis Avenue. Disposition: Information obtained and documented
• Stephanie Vansickle arrested on a Chillicothe warrant. She was taken to Ross County line and placed in custody of the Chillicothe Police Department.
• Caller requested that an officer check an abandoned vehicle on South Washington Street that had been sitting there 3-4 days and had an expired tag. Disposition: Unable to locate vehicle.
• Female of East Corwin Street at station spoke with an officer regarding being harassed by her fiance’s family. Fiance passed away in December.
Wednesday, June 8
• Female of East Ohio Street at station spoke with an officer regarding the theft of her sister’s remains. Disposition: Report taken.
• Caller of East Ohio Street reported that $91 had been stolen off her EBT card. Disposition: Report taken
• Justina Gaines arrested and taken to Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller of East Ohio Street wanting to speak with an officer in reference to items stolen from his shed. Disposition: Report taken
• Caller advised that a gold GMC Envoy had been abandoned on South Washington Street for two weeks. Disposition: Unable to locate.
Thursday, June 9
• Caller from Ridgedale Drive advised that someone had made entry into her home and she is unsure of where they currently are. She also advised that there are individuals living in the trees behind her residence. Disposition: Second 911 call placed directly after first – both immediately hung up without any voice contact made. Report taken.
• Sheetz of South Court Street advised that a female had her bicycle stolen. Disposition: Report taken