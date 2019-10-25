CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that happened on US 22 on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at approximately 9:48 p.m.
Kasindra K. Monst, 52, of Circleville, was traveling east on US 22, drove off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, hitting a utility pole.
Monst was not wear her safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported by Clearcreek Township Medic 512 to Berger Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The patrol was assisted by Clearcreek Township Fire and EMS.
The accident remains under investigation at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges all motorists to use all available safety equipment while driving.