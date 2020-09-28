In the Sept. 26 Circleville Herald, a statement from Pickaway County Board of Elections Executive Director Matthew Nicklas was made unclear by its location in the story.
The statement at the end of the third paragraph reads, “Nicklas cited the election went all paper mailed ballots.”
That statement was in reference to the 2020 Primary election in which no in-person voting took place on election day.
In the original story, the statement could have been taken to mean that the 2020 General Election will be all on paper ballot, which is not the case. People will be able to vote in person both early and on election day as well as by mail.
The Circleville Herald apologizes for any confusion this may have caused readers.