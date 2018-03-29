The following cases were heard before Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
Clark G. Fout, 50; 1690 Pontious Rd. Circleville, OH; Felony Driving Under the Influence, G; 30 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension.
Jose R. Guerrerosanches, 38; Pickaway Correctional Institution; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, G; 6 months in prison.
Jacob M. Haywood, 42; 1895 Lakeview Dr., Orrville, OH; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Improperly Handling a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Failure to Appear, G; PSI ordered.
Randy A. Ruter, Jr., 31; 7068 Hagerty Rd., Ashville, OH; Forgery Receiving Stolen Property, G; PSI ordered.
Dustin White, 36; 131 South 4th Ave., Apt. #2, Middleport, OH; Violation of Community Control, Nonsupport of Dependents, G; Community Control Extended for 2 years.
Steven G. Wildermuth, 29; 4800 Duvall Rd., Lot #242, Ashville, OH; Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, G; PSI ordered.