Common Pleas Court News

The following cases were recently heard in the Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas by Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Lindsay E. Cook, 31, of Pearl St., Pleasantville, pleaded not guilty to Nonsupport of Dependants (x2). Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Nathan T. Dickerson, 42, of Glaze Rd., New Holland, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Nicholas D. Lee, 26, W. High St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Involuntary Manslaughter. Disposition: 19 to 24 ½ years in prison
• David L. Lemaster, 42, of US Rt. 50, Londonderry, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Chajoh A. Martin, 47, Belmont Correctional Institution, St. Clairsville, pleaded not guilty to Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Sharon D. O’Bryan, 53, of Northridge Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Ashleigh Old, 29, Homeless, pleaded guilty to Vandalism. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Gregory S. Pack, 53, of Langtry Ave. Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, OMVI. Disposition: Pretrial 9/9
• Eric S. Pedemonti, Jr., 32, of E. Central Ave., Van Wert, pleaded guilty to Receiving Stolen Property. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 6 months at STAR CBCF
• Danielle I. Repass, 37, of Elm Grove Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control – Possession of Fentanyl, Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 30 months in prison
• Zachary Walker, 28, of Water St., Orient, pleaded guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm in a Liquor Permit Establishment. Disposition: 36 months in prison (suspended), $2,000 fine, 3 years community control
• Joey L. Woody, 40, of E. 4th St., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property (x2); Disposition: 3 to 4 ½ years plus 885 days in prison
