PUBLIC MEETINGS
3/30 — The Westfall Local Schools’ Board of Education Work Session — Pickaway Co. Educational Service Center, 2050 Stoneridge Dr., Circleville, 8 a.m.
3/30 — The Westfall Local Schools’ Board of Education Policy Liaisons’ Meeting — Pickaway Co. Educational Service Center, 2050 Stoneridge Dr., Circleville, 1 p.m.
4/1 — The City of Circleville Planning Zoning Commission — City Hall Council Chambers, 127 S. Court St., 6 p.m.
4/2 — The Muhlenberg Township Trustees monthly meeting — the Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville, 7 p.m.
4/2 — Walnut Township Trustees Meeting — the Township House, 16017 Winchester Rd., Ashville, 7 p.m.
4/2 & 4/16 Circleville Township Trustees — Township House
4/2 — Village of South Bloomfield Council Meeting — 5023 South Union St., 7 p.m.
4/2 — Madison Township Trustee Meeting — Madison Township House, 8 p.m.
4/2 — Darby Township — Darby Township Meeting Hall, 8 p.m.
4/2 — Jackson Township Board of Trustees — Jackson Township Community Center, 7 p.m.
4/2 & 4/16 — Monroe Township Trustees — Township House at Five Points, 7:30 p.m.
4/2 — Pickaway Township Trustees, 7 p.m.
4/3 — Saltcreek Township, Hocking Co. — Township Building on Sam’s Creek Rd., Laurelville, OH, 7 p.m.
4/4 — Village of South Bloomfield Mayor’s Court — 5023 South Union St., 4:30 p.m.; Planning & Zoning Meeting, 6 p.m.
4/4 — Pickaway Co. Veteran Services Board — 141 W. Main St., Suite 300B, 7 p.m.
4/5 — The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) board meeting — 27 West Second Street, Suite 202, Chillicothe, 10 a.m.
4/5 & 4/19 — Scioto Township Trustees — Scioto Township Service Center, 7 p.m.
4/5 — Village of South Bloomfield Human Resources Committee — 5023 South Union St., 6 p.m.
4/9 — Berger Health System Building & Equipment/Audit/Finance Committee — Boardroom, 7:30 a.m.
4/10 — Circleville Civil Service Commission — Civil Service Office, 4:30 p.m.
4/10 — Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission — Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., 7 p.m.
4/11 — Walnut Township Zoning meeting — 16017 Winchester Rd., 7:30 p.m.
4/11 — Village of South Bloomfield Building/Grounds Committee — 5023 South Union St., 6 p.m.
4/11 — Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees — Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville, 6 p.m.
4/13 — Berger Health System Board of Governors Quality & Patient Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m. followed by Board of Governors, 6:15 p.m. — Boardroom.
4/16 — Village of South Bloomfield Council Meeting — 5023 South Union St., 7 p.m.
4/17 — Pickaway Co. General Health District — upstairs Community Room, 7 p.m.
4/17 — Scioto Township Zoning Commission — Scioto Township Service Center, 7 p.m.
4/17 — Village of South Bloomfield Street Committee — 5023 South Union St., 6 p.m.
4/18 — Pickaway Co. Board of Elections Board Meeting — 141 W. Main St., 9 a.m.
4/18 & 25 — Village of South Bloomfield Finance Committee — 5023 South Union St., 6 p.m.
4/19 — Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Ed. — Board Conference Room, 895 Crouse Chapel Rd., Chillicothe, 6:30 p.m.
4/26 — Village of South Bloomfield Mayor’s Court — 5023 South Union St., 4:30 p.m.
ORGANIZATIONS
3/29 — “Why Can’t Somebody Just Die Around Here?” A Survivor’s Memoir presented by author Gerhard Maroscher — Ohio Christian University’s Maxwell Library, 2:30 p.m.
3/30 — Circleville Softball Tenderloin Sale — $4 sandwiches, call ahead orders and delivery (740-207-0951), The Elks Lodge, 215 N. Court St., 11 a.m.
4/4 — Circleville High School Alumni Assoc. — Alumni Room, 7 p.m.
4/7 — Amanda-Clearcreek town hall with district officials followed by dinner — the Frontline Church of God, 5195 Amanda Northern Rd., Amanda, 6 p.m.
4/7 & 4/28 — Circleville Boardgaming Group — N. Court Fire Station, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
4/9 — Soldiers Monumental Assoc. — 165 E. Main St., 1st floor, 7 p.m.
4/11-4/14 — Clearcreek Community Church Revival Services with Pastor Steve Palmer and God’s Messengers — 220 Nicholas Dr., 7 p.m.
4/12 — Roundtown UFO Society — Pickaway Co. Public Library, 1160 N. Court St., 6-8:30 p.m.
4/12 — Amanda-Clearcreek town hall with district officials followed by dinner — the Heidelberg United Church of Christ, 11185 Main St, Stoutsville, 6 p.m.
4/24 — Pickaway Co. General Health District HIV Clinic, 1-3 p.m. — call 740-477-9667 to schedule an appointment.
4/24 — Pickaway Co. District Park Board — Annex Building, 141 E. Main St., Suite 400, 12 p.m.
4/28 — Reservations due for Annual Madison-Walnut Alumni Banquet on May 5 at Township Elementary School at 4 p.m. (Honor Classes: 1928, 1938, 1948 and 1958). $15 per person. RSVP to Bonnie Neal: 740-412-0865.