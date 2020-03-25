In the March 24 edition of The Circleville Herald, Kathy Fausnaugh was attributed as the Westfall School Board President but Fausnaugh is actually the Westfall CARES President.

We regret and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com follow on twitter @Collins_Herald

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments