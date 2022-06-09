Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:

• Troy A. Dotson, 38, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering, theft. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.

• Joni S. Hill, 26, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.

• Brandi L. McDaniels, 32, of Huntington, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to charges of violation of community control and tampering with evidence. Disposition: 24 months in prison.

• James T. Ramey, Jr., 35, of Circleville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of felonious assault. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments