Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Troy A. Dotson, 38, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering, theft. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.
• Joni S. Hill, 26, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.
• Brandi L. McDaniels, 32, of Huntington, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to charges of violation of community control and tampering with evidence. Disposition: 24 months in prison.
• James T. Ramey, Jr., 35, of Circleville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of felonious assault. Disposition: Pretrial scheduled for July 15.
