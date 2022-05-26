Cases recently adjudicated in the Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas by Judge P. Randall Knece:  

• Caleb C. Brown, 22, of Ashville pleaded guilty to a charge of violation of community control. Disposition: Community control continued. Ordered to complete inpatient drug program.  

• Mikayla M. Cooper, 23, of Circleville pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular assault, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Disposition: Pre-sentence investigation ordered. 

• Wayne M. Hayne, 58, of West Jefferson pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents: Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for 6/10.

• Bradley E. Logan, 35, of Circleville pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated possession of drugs. Disposition: Pre-sentence investigation ordered. 

• Kyle D. McDaniel, 36, of Laurelville pleaded guilty to two charges of non-support of dependents. Disposition: 12 months in prison (suspended).

• Jeremy W. Mitchell, 32, of Delaware, pleaded not guilty to OMVI, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for 6/10.

• Chaz J. Strawser, 29, of Circleville pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, fleeing and eluding. Disposition: Pre-trial scheduled for 6/10.

