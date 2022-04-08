CIRCLEVILLE — On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the Circleville Police Department, and the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department conducted drug interdiction throughout the city.
During the operation, several arrests were made. Fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and items associated with drug trafficking were found.
In total, 25 traffic stops, six warrant arrests and a residential search was conducted during operation. The following individuals were arrested and or criminally charged:
• Cody Brent — Felony 5: Possession of Narcotics
• Kasey Rice — Felony 5: Possession of Narcotics
• Allison Lawler — Warrant arrest for child support
• Dexter Carothers — Felony 5: Possession of Narcotics
• Michael Eversole — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Jerry Johnson — Warrant arrest for failure to appear, and Felony 5: Possession of Narcotics
• Johnny Brewer — Warrant arrest for failure to appear
• Troy Pennington — Warrant arrest for assault
• Mark Christman Jr. — Warrant arrest for child support
• Chance Roese — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
These arrests are part of a larger investigation and additional criminal charges and arrests are expected. Illegal drugs are a problem nationwide, as well as our community.
Anyone with information about the trafficking or sales of illegal narcotics are encouraged to provide tips by calling the drug tip line 740- 477-DRUG (3784), or emailing drugtips@circlevillepolice.com.
You can remain anonymous when leaving a tip on the drug tip line.