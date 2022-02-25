CIRCLEVILLE — K-9s Serg and Dexter locate over 34 grams of dangerous narcotics in City of Circleville.
On Feb. 24, 2022, the Circleville Police Department, along with the Municipal Court Probation Department, conducted multiple arrests simultaneously in the City of Circleville.
A traffic stop was conducted on Dylan Lintz, 25, of Circleville, K-9 Serg was deployed and alerted on his vehicle leading to the discovery of a large amount of illegal narcotics.
A search warrant was then served at his residence located at 129 West Ohio Street. Illegal narcotics and over $6,000 in U.S. currency were seized. Lintz was arrested and charged with the following charges and transported to the Pickaway County Jail without incident.
• Trafficking in fentanyl, a first-degree felony;
• Possession of fentanyl; a first-degree felony;
• Tampering with evidence (x2), a third-degree felony; and
• Possession of crack cocaine, a first-degree felony.
An additional 14 traffic stops were conducted where 13 individuals were arrested, charged or will be charged with multiple felonies.
Altogether, K-9’s Serg and Dexter confiscated 21 grams of fentanyl and over 13 grams of other various narcotics to include methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other opioid substances that will be sent to BCI&I for testing.
These arrests are part of a larger investigation and additional criminal charges, and arrest are expected.
Illegal drugs are a problem nationwide, as well as the community. Anyone with information about the trafficking or sales of illegal narcotics are encouraged to provide tips by calling the drug tip line at 740-477-DRUG (3784), or emailing drugtips@circlevillepolice.com.
You can remain anonymous when leaving a tip on the drug tip line.