MT. STERLING — The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash, which occurred on U.S. 62 in Madison County.
On April 2, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the West Jefferson and Circleville Posts responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash which occurred on U.S. 62, approximately one-half mile north of the Fayette County line in Madison County.
Upon arrival, they discovered the two vehicles, both of whose drivers were deceased.
According to several eyewitness accounts and the evidence at the scene, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Larry Eugene Furlong, age 65, of Mt.Sterling, was traveling south on U.S. 62 in the north bound lane, when it struck a northbound 2021 Ford Eco Sport driven by Linda Marie Lee, age 42. of Washington Court House head on.
Medics from Mt.Sterling Joint EMS and Tri-County Fire pronounced both drivers deceased at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office transported both victims to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.
Next-of-kin notifications were made by troopers from the Wilmington, West Jefferson and Circleville Posts.
The West Jefferson and Circleville Post Troopers were assisted on scene by deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling Joint EMS, and Tri-County Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the West Jefferson Post.