Drugs

At their traffic stop, CPD uncovered multiple items of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

CIRCLEVILLE — On May 14, the Circleville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Kia van for a traffic violation. Upon initial contact with the driver, the officers were able to see narcotics in plain sight. The driver was removed from the vehicle and detained.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a quarter ounce of methamphetamine was discovered hidden inside a secretive void.

Officers also located several grams of heroin, small baggies used for sale purposes and $966 in cash. Names and charges will be released at a later date and time due to an ongoing investigation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments