CIRCLEVILLE — On May 14, the Circleville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Kia van for a traffic violation. Upon initial contact with the driver, the officers were able to see narcotics in plain sight. The driver was removed from the vehicle and detained.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a quarter ounce of methamphetamine was discovered hidden inside a secretive void.
Officers also located several grams of heroin, small baggies used for sale purposes and $966 in cash. Names and charges will be released at a later date and time due to an ongoing investigation.