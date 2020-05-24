CIRCLEVILLE — On May 18, the Circleville Police Department conducted an interdiction operation in the city of Circleville.
Officers Van Fossen, Speakman, Oberer, McIntyre, Yoder, Froesel, Eberhard and K-9 “Serg” conducted multiple traffic stops and had a brief foot pursuit.
In total over eight grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger .40 caliber handgun with an extended high capacity magazine, $170 in cash, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia were taken off our city streets. Two individuals were arrested on unrelated warrants.
Due to this being an on-going investigation names and criminal charges will be released at a later date.
As always, residents who wish to help with the drug problem in the community are encouraged to use The Circleville Police Department Anonymous Drug Tip Hotline at 740-477-DRUG (3784).
The Anonymous Drug Tip Hotline is a voicemail system, which is accessible 24 hours a day. Callers are encouraged to leave as much information as possible. The caller may choose to leave their contact information so that an investigator can return a call to them, or they may remain anonymous.
The hotline should not be used for in-progress crimes. If you view an in-progress crime, please call 911 or 740-474-8888. You can also email detectives at drugtips@circlevillepolice.com