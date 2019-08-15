These pleadings were made before Judge P. Randall Knece on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
Guilty
Bobby J. Fausnaugh, 42, 150 Fairview Blvd., Circleville, received a sentence of 12 months in prison (suspended,) six months in the county jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property.
Shayla R. Harvey, 20, 2604 N. Court St., Circleville, was sentenced to a prison term of 15 months upon pleading guilty to a failure to appear charge.
Roxanne I. Levan, 25, 28729 Tarlton-Adelphi Road, Laurelville, will spend 30 months in prison as the result of her pleading guilty to violating her community control.
Tracy Sue McFann, 11415 Brown St., Stoutsville, received a prison term of 12 months (suspended), ordered to make $600 restitution, placed for three years on community control, and doe six months at a community-based corrections facility after pleading guilty to a single charge of theft from the elderly.
Robert E. Rhodes, III, 34, 11660 Main St., Stoutsville, pleaded guilty to violating his and breaking and entering. He received a sentence of 20 months in prison.
Ryan D. Stevens, 39, 15335 S. Perry Road, Laurelville, pleaded guilty to the charge of felony operating a vehicle while impaired. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, received a $2,500 fine, and had his Ohio driver’s license suspended for 10 years.
Not guilty
Paula L. Eskelson, 46, 510 Renick Ave., Lot #5, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of operating a vehicle while impaired and had a Sept. 13 pretrial set.
Kejuan J. Long, 30, 333 Walnut St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property. A Sept. 13 pretrial was scheduled.
David Dewayne Loveless, 42, 391 Five Hollow Rd., Chillicothe, is charged with non-support of dependents, a charge he pleaded not guilty to. A hearing will be set.
Joshua S. Lutz, 30, 9329 Beaver Pk., Jackson, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. A Sept. 13 pretrial was set.
Scott L. Shadwick, Jr., 41, 6724 SR 762, Orient, pleaded not guilty to the charges of domestic violence, vandalism and breaking and entering. A Sept. 13 pretrial was scheduled.
Nathan L. Thatcher, 48, 1101 S. Washington St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to the charges of complicity in breaking and entering and complicity to theft. A Sept. 13 pretrial was set.
James R. Thompson, 41, 2468 Pickaway St., Ashville, had a Sept. 13 pretrial scheduled after pleading not guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.
Stephanie M. Vansickle, 29, 38 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to charges of having weapons under disability and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (x2)
No Contest
Clint W. Allen, 27, 12221 Walnut Creek Pike, Ashville, pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.