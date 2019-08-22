These pleadings were made before Judge P. Randall Knece on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
Guilty
Whitney C. Campbell, 32, 9121 Drum Place, Orient, had a pre-sentence investigation ordered after pleading guilty to charges of burglary and theft.
Lee Combs, 39, no address, pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary and was sentenced to between 36 and 54 months in prison.
Casie M. Cook, 34, 32 School St., Ashville, was sentenced to 16 months in prison upon pleading guilty to violating her community control.
Laura E. Dresbach, 25, 1411 Liberty Lane, Urbana, had a pre-sentence investigation ordered after she pleaded guilty to forgery, theft and theft from the elderly.
Leonard J. Frey, 43, 385 S. Bernard Road, New Vienna, pleaded guilty to non-support of defendants. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
William L. Gumm, 48, 14976 Canal St., South Bloomfield, received a prison term of six months after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs.
Alexis M. Harrell, 24, 9140 Independence Ave., Orient, received three years of intervention and six months in a community based correctional facility for misusing a credit card and failing to appear to which he pleaded guilty to each.
Bradley A. Harriss, 30, 95 W. Hickory St., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and had a pre-sentence investigation ordered.
Howard Jude Jr., 59, 4841 Greenway Ave., Darbyville, received 60 days in the Pickaway County Jail after he pleaded guilty to violating his community control.
Not Guilty
Jeffrey W. Moody, 39, 4400 SR 316 W., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of receiving stolen property. A Sept. 13 pre-trial was scheduled.
Quentin K. Mullins, 45, 220 N. School St., Williamsport, also had a Sept. 13 pre-trial scheduled after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property.