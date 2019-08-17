A snapshot of those who were placed into the Pickaway County Jail on Aug. 15. The jail roster changes daily as people are sent to prison, post bail or are extradited to other jurisdictions, for instance.
Danny Odell, 43, parole violation; Gary Wylde Nicolia, 25, probation violation; Mark Allen Christman Jr., 38, probation violation; Michael Shawn Eversole, 31, theft; Samuel Allen Griffith, 28, theft; Brittany Nicole List, 31, permitting drug abuse; Dezzerae Michelle Nungester, 25, possession of drug abuse instruments; Quentin Keith Mullins, 45, receiving stolen property; Roberta Michelle Johnson, disorderly conduct; Chad Evan Crawford, 42, violate consent order or consent agreement, plus telephone harassment; and Clifford Wilson Browning III, 26, failure to appear.