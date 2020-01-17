CIRCLEVILLE — On Dec. 9, 2019 a mentally ill inmate ran up the stairs in the Pickaway County Jail cellblock threatening to jump over the railing. Officer Tyler Holley ran behind the inmate and as the inmate tried to jump, Officer Holley grabbed him by the leg and attempted to pull him back over the railing.
Officer Holley was able to hold the inmate long enough for other inmates to get under the jumper and break his fall and avoid injury or death.
Pickaway CountySheriff Robert Radcliff stated that the corrections staff and Officer Holley are an important part of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.
“These people are not in the limelight and often don’t get the recognition they deserve, but each and every one of them are a vital part of this office and I appreciate each of them for the professional job they do each and every day,” Radcliff commented.