CIRCLEVILLE — Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey announced the hiring of three dispatchers to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division.
Last year, the Pickaway County Commissioners authorized the hiring of one additional dispatcher for 2020 and an additional two dispatchers in 2021. This was done in an effort to provide better services to our county.
In conjunction with the various firefighting agencies within the county, it was determined by adding three dispatchers would allow for one to be dedicated to the fire dispatch channel. This is especially important with the increasing number of fire/EMS runs in the county, as well as allowing that dispatcher to have undivided attention during a major incident such as a structure fire or major crash.
In addition to the increased personnel, the Pickaway County Commissioners also graciously added the Mobile CAD system to the dispatch center. This system will allow for deputies and fire departments to obtain relevant call information while in transit to the scene.
The fire personnel can see updates to the calls in real time, which allows them to make command decisions faster and more effectively before actually arriving at the incident.