CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on state Route 361 west of state Route 159 in Pickaway Township Tuesday night.
According to thee Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, 83-year-old Donald Gaines, of Laurelville, was helping his granddaughter, Harleigh Eads when the accident occurred.
Eads was driving a 2000 Ford Taurus when it became disabled in the eastbound lane. Gaines parked his 1997 Chevrolet truck behind his granddaughter’s vehicle with the hazard lights flashing.
A 2010 Pontiact G6, driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Koker of Kingston, was eastbound and struck the rear of the pickup struck and struck Gaines, who was standing in the roadway. Koker also struck the rear of the disabled Taurus.
Gaines was trapped under the Pontiac, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pickaway County Coroner, Dr. John Ellis. Koker was transported to Adena Hospital; two passengers in the Koker vehicle were not injured.
Sgt. John Schleich responded to the scene along with medics from Pickaway Township Squad and Rescue. Deputy Britt Ramey and Deputy Phillip Relli also assisted in the investigation.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.