COLUMBUS — On Feb. 13, Staff Lieutenant David R. Brown was promoted to the rank of captain by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
Captain Brown will transfer from his current assignment at the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as commander in the Office of Security Services.
Captain Brown began his patrol career in June 2005 as a member of the 145th Academy Class. He earned his commission in January of the following year and was assigned to the Dayton Post.
In 2007, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. As a trooper, he also served in the Motorcycle Unit. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Circleville Post to serve as an assistant post commander.
As a sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Lima Post to serve as commander.
As a lieutenant, he also served at the West Jefferson Post. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and transferred to the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as an assistant district commander.
Captain Brown earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from The Ohio State University in 2005.
