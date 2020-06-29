The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jeffrey Blake Bigam, 41, Circleville, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Trevor P.H. Bush, 21, Lancaster, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), violation of terms of intervention, guilty, six and a half years in prison.
• Jason A. Camacho, 39, Orient, assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Tommy R. Davis, 35, Amanda, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x3), guilty, 12 to 14 and a half years in prison.
• James R. Gillilan Jr., 25, Circleville, burglary, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Shavez E. Hargrave, 25, Columbus, attempted tampering with evidence, guilty, three years intervention.
• Kyle A. Hughey, 27, Circleville, trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, three to four and a half years in prison.
• Kelsey J. Jenkins, 19, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.
• Paula A. Langley, 57, Circleville, aggravated theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Mackenzie Miller, 19 Circleville, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Jimmy L. Mills, 35, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Kelly L. Neal, 47, Ashville, grand theft from Village of South Bloomfield, guilty, 16 months in prison, $1,500 fine, $13,970 restitution.
• Phillip E. Peters, 39, Circleville, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Ted R. Ramey, 51, Circleville, assault, attempted aggravated arson, violating a protection order, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Danielle I. Repass, 35, Circleville, possession of fentanyl or related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Lona M. Simpson, 37, Pomeroy, having weapons under disability, guilty, 36 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Joshua K. Williams, 24, Circleville, felony fleeing and eluding, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.