The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Alexander M. Bothel, 23, Circleville, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, three years intervention.
• Nathan D. Buskirk, 39, Circleville, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Sean M. Cremeans, 44, Adelphi, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Justin W. Gearhart, 34, Columbus, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, vandalism, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tyler L.J. Greeno, 26, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 16 months in prison.
• Jessica N. Howard, 40, Waverly, possession of heroin, OMVI, identity fraud, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Mary E. Johnson, 37, Circleville, theft, burglary, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.
• Linda M. Ledbetter, 47, Circleville, OMVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Joel E. Maher, 48, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, 48 months in prison (suspended) three years in halfway house.
•Michael A. Manby, 39, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.
• Jamie D. Neff, 40, Circleville, assault, vandalism, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.
• Kenton R. Parker, 22, Chillicothe, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.
• Robert T. Peyton, 39, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail.
• Lindsey J. Phillips, 35, Pataskala, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Teddy H. Vanhorn II, 46, Circleville, breaking and entering, inducing panic, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jared D. Woltz, 31, Lockbourne, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, guilty, five to seven and a half years in prison.
• Heath Young, 31, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, community based correctional facility.
• Elijah J. Beach, 19, New Holland, possession of hashish, guilty, 30 months in prison, $14,460 forfeiture.
• Daniel R. Brown, 35, Circleville, theft, misuse of credit card, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.
• Tiffany N. Cook, 39, Circleville, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan.14, 2022.
• Anthony Irizarry, 30, Fayetteville, North Carolina, extradition to North Carolina, defendant waived formal extradition and was ordered to return to North Carolina.
• Ernest C. Haddox, 32, Circleville, receiving stolen property, guilty, 30 months in prison, $2,000 restitution.
• Michelle L. Heasley, 38, Chillicothe, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Thomas L. Jenkins Jr., 50, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound, possession of heroin, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Dawn J. Loudermilk, 55, Amanda, forgery, passing bad checks, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Charles J. Robinson Sr., 31, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Timothy J. Wallace, 42, Lynn, Indiana, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OMVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.