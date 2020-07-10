The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Amanda S. Baughman, 32, Circleville, aggravated arson, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Thomas W. Blair, 29, Stoutsville, aggravated vehicular assault, OMVI, guilty, 36 months in prison (maximum allowed by law), $300,000 restitution and 20-year ODL suspension.
• Damien Butcher, 23, Junction City, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular homicide, guilty, sentencing scheduled for July 29 at 8:30 a.m.
• Bryan C. Carpenter, 34, Circleville, trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, not guilty, jury trial scheduled for Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.
• Nancy A. Caudill, 50, Kingston, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Laura E. Dresbach, 26, Amanda, violation of community control, guilty, PARS Inpatient Program.
• John C. Edler, 55, Clarksburg, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail, PARS Intensive Outpatient Program, intensive supervision probation.
• Ryan A. Featheroff, 38, Bremen, grand theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Bradley A. Harris, 31, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 15 months in prison.
• Kayla A. Lord, 25, Ashville, violation of community control, guilty, complete inpatient drug treatment program.
• Kera L. McGill, 50, Grove City, violation of community control, guilty, set for hearing.
• Da’Quan Mikell, 24, Columbus, possession of cocaine, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 17.
• Steven E. Stephenson, 46, Stoutsville, violation of community control, not guilty, set for hearing.
• Stephanie M. Vansickle, 30, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, complete STAR reoffender program.