The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Sharon D. O’Bryan, 53, Marysville, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Jacob M. Carroll, 28, Chillicothe, inducing panic, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Andrew M. Dunn, 33, Washington Court House, violation of community control — vandalism, guilty, 60 days in county jail.
• Scottie D. McClaskey, 50. Coalton, violation of community control — aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Danielle I. Repass, 37, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, complete PARS Inpatient Program.
• Heather L. Riggens, 46, Chillicothe, felony OMVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Keesean A. Savage, 20, Lucasville Prison, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, guilty, nine and a half to 12 years in prison, must register as a sex offender for life.