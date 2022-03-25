The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Sharon D. O’Bryan, 53, Marysville, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.

• Jacob M. Carroll, 28, Chillicothe, inducing panic, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Andrew M. Dunn, 33, Washington Court House, violation of community control — vandalism, guilty, 60 days in county jail.

• Scottie D. McClaskey, 50. Coalton, violation of community control — aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 24 months in prison.

• Danielle I. Repass, 37, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, complete PARS Inpatient Program.

• Heather L. Riggens, 46, Chillicothe, felony OMVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Keesean A. Savage, 20, Lucasville Prison, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, guilty, nine and a half to 12 years in prison, must register as a sex offender for life.

