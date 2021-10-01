The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jeffrey A. Howard II, 34, Grafton, vandalism, inducing panic, failure to comply, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Thomas L. Jenkins Jr., 49, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• John Knauff, 68, Bainbridge, grand theft, vandalism, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Joseph W. Knauff, 50, Bainbridge, grand theft, vandalism, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Casey J. Mercer, 40, Ashville, violation of community control, escape, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Joshua C. Miller, 33, Circleville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 30 days in county jail, Complete Intensive Supervision Program.
• John W. Stanley, 36, Columbus, robbery, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10-year ODL suspension.