Court of Common Pleas
Judge P. Randall Knece
• Clint W. Allen, 27, of Ashville, charged with aggravated robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply, failure to stop after an accident; guilty plea; 15 years in prison, lifetime Ohio driver’s license suspension.
• Clinton E. Compton, 34, Columbus, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; guilty plea; pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• John C. Elder, 55, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs; not guilty; pretrial scheduled for Sept. 13.
• Ricky A. Hughes, 29, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin; guilty; three years in prison.
• Jessica L. Lewis, 36, Columbus, nonsupport of dependents; guilty; 12 months in prison, suspended; three years community control.
• Robert W. Phillips, 35, Columbus, breaking and entering, theft from the elderly, possession of criminal tools; guilty; 16 months plus 1,041 days in prison; $550 restitution.
• Dustin L. White, 37, Circleville, violation of community control, nonsupport of dependents; guilty; nine days in county jail and community control continued.
• Samuel M. Williams Jr., 40, Laurelville, violation of community control, nonsupport of dependents; guilty; 30 days in county jail.