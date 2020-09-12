The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Stephen Combs, 34, York, Pennsylvania, extradition to Pennsylvania, defendant waived formal extradition; court ordered him to return to York for parole violation hearing.
• Crystal Crabtree, 37, Oak Hill, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Bradley A. Fisher, 39, Columbus, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, 11 months in prison, $1,960 restitution.
• William J. Haddox II, 31, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with additional condition of PARS inpatient program.
• Darcy L. Johnson, 39, Ashville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Letitia A. Long, 41, Circleville, possession of cocaine, guilty, three years intervention, 30 days in county jail, six months at STAR Community Based Correctional Facility.
• Ernest M. McGinninis, 27, Columbus, felony OVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Troy A. Newman, 21, Circleville, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, six months at STAR Community Based Correctional Facility.
• Michael E. Righman, 49, Grove City, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with additional condition of STAR relapse program.
• Stephanie M. Vansickle, 30, Circleville, violation of community control, not guilty, hearing date to be set.
• Joshua K. Williams, 24, Circleville, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.