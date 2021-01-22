The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jerry D Baker Jr., 37, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 30 days in county jail, community control continued.
• Timothy S. Bennett, 27, Galloway, failure to comply with police, receiving stolen property, possession of heroin, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 12.
• Eric J. Dickson, 33, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, guilty, 36 months in prison, $370 forfeiture.
• Laura E. Dresbach, 26, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail, community control, continued.
• John C. Edler, 56, Clarksburg, violation of community control, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Gary L. Giffin Jr., 39, Circleville, breaking and entering, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Christopher N. Mercer, 37, Ashville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Kenton R. Parker, 21, Chillicothe, violation of terms of community control, guilty. 30 days in county jail.
• Timothy Titus, 19, Massillon, assault (x5), guilty, 57 months in prison.
• Kimberly Sue Vanhorne, 38, Mt. Sterling, violation of community control, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.