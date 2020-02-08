The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jona M. Alexander, III, 30, Columbus, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), $1,231 restitution, three years community control.
• Michael A. Boyd, 30, Lebanon Correctional Institution, trafficking in drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Caleb C. Brown, 19, Ashville, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Kyle W. Caldwell, 40, Mansfield Correctional Institution, complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Timothy M. Jacobs, 34, Circleville, aggravated theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Kayla A. Lord, 24, Ashville, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with intensive supervision program.
• Kera L. McGill, 50, Grove City, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail, community control continued.
• Casey J. Mercer, 38, Ashville, possession of heroin, motion hearing — motion for judicial release granted. Places on three years community control and six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Kevin Pennington, Jr., 18, Tarlton, inciting to violence, guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Jennifer M. Puma, 34, Newark, violation of community control — unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, guilty, 36 months in prison.