The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Clifford W. Browning II, 48, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Shawn R.T. Dickens, 24, Circleville, receiving stolen property (x2), guilty, 36 months in prison, $15,200.54 in restitution.
• Robin W. Gordley, 25, Orient, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for May 14.
• Robert T. Harris Jr., 32, Chillicothe, illegal conveyance, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, having weapon under disability, guilty. Presentence investigation ordered.
• Vincent R. Hempker, 42, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Brian K. Ray, 45, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 30 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Mackenzie T. Reinsmith, 20, Wellston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Billy W. Whitley Jr., Laurelville, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail.
• Justin M. Wilson, 26, Washington Court House, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for May 14.
• Dustin C. Bruce, 28, Circleville, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 30 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Whitney L. Campbell, 34, Pickaway County Jail, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Crystal R. Crabtree, 38, Oak Hill, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 24 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Natisha A. Keaton, 28, Kingston, trafficking in fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, possession of heroin, guilty, 42 months in prison, $1,532 forfeiture.
• Matthew E. Keister, 51, Thornville, domestic violence, no contest, presentence investigation ordered.
• Virginia A. Kennedy, 60, Columbus, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jeffrey O. Linton, 46, Wellston, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Melissa King, 40, Ripley, West Virginia, trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Budd A. Norris, 25, Laurelville, carrying a concealed weapon, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Douglas A. Schaffner, 37, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Stephen Tobin, 66, Circleville, pandering obscenity involving a minor (x16), guilty, eight to 12 years in prison, classified as a tier II sec offender with residential verification every 180 days for 25 years