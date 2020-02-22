The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Tonya M. Atkinson, 37, Columbus, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, nine months in prison.
• Kionna M. Bennett, 24, Charleston, West Virginia, trafficking in cocaine, guilty, presentence investigation orders, $670 cash forfeiture specification.
• Jesi L. Berick, 25, Glouster, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Betsy N. Bowshier, 30, Lancaster, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Damien Butcher, 22, Junction City, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.
• Laura E. Dresbach, 25, Urbana, theft, forgery, theft from the elderly, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), $1,660 restitution, three years community control.
• William J. Giffen, 51, Circleville, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, 10 months in prison.
• Jeremy L. Harden, II, 18, Circleville, attempted aggravated murder, found competent to stand jury trial, set for March. 23.
• Rickie D. Harmon, 41, Orient, felonious assault, domestic violence, not guilty by reason of insanity, ordered to be examined by Netcare to determine competency to stand trial.
• Jeffery L. Hartman, 40, Circleville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents and possession of heroin, guilty, community control continued with addition of PARS inpatient program.
• Anthony R. Martin, 31, Anna, obstruction justice, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Amy J. Rowland, 44, Tarlton, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, seven years in prison.
• Samuel P. Schlimpf, 43, Williamsport, aggravated possession of drugs (x2), receiving stolen property, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 15-18 years in prison.
• Paul E. Stone, Jr., Boston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.
• Kristi Wilburn, 42, Ashville, Medicaid eligibility fraud, guilty, $23,674 restitution, two years diversion program.