The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Timothy S. Bennett, 27, Galloway, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jesse M. Coy, 45, London, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, 15 days in county jail.
• Ashtin R. Davis, 30, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Charles B. Garten, 21, Circleville, theft of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Mason Gimore, 20, Circleville, possession of marijuana, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Michael R. Grashel, 53, Portsmouth, rape, gross sexual imposition, importuning, pandering obscenity involving a minor, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Ernest C. Haddox, 32, Circleville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Arminda S. Honeycutt, 24, Chillicothe, possession of fentanyl, attempted illegal conveyance, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at community based correctional facility.
• Johnny R. Kerns, 40, Piketon, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, four to sex years in prison, $1,381 forfeiture.
• Tyler L. Lowery, 24, Circleville, felonious assault, guilty, five to six years in prison.
• Eugene M. McClaskey, 26, Circleville, arson (x2), guilty, five to seven and a half years and 449 days in prison, registration as arson offender for life.
• Randall I. Stanford, Columbus, burglary, petty theft, guilty, two to three years in prison.
• Mavis L. Yourchuck, 75, theft in office, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Steven E. Diles, 56, Ashville, rape, guilty, 15 years to life in prison, lifetime sex offender registration with in-person verification.
• Faith L. Harris, 43, Fairmont, West Virginia, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Ryan M. Krysty, 26, Lancaster, domestic violence, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), $1,500 fine.
• Eric K. Lee, 24, Chillicothe Correctional Institution, felonious assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Jason W. Poling, 42, Pickaway County Jail, felonious assault, guilty, nine to 13 and a half years in prison, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Gregory A. Walker, 59, Circleville, discharging a firearm near prohibited premises, having weapons under disability, felonious assault, guilty, four to six years in prison.