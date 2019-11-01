Court of Common Pleas
Judge P. Randall Knece
• Chad A. Gowen, 33, Waverly, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Dylan T. Lintz, 23, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 15 months in prison.
• Kenneth T. Ray, 24, Circleville, possession of heroin, guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Nathan L. Thatcher, 38, Circleville, complicity to breaking and entering, complicity to theft, guilty, three years intervention, six months at Community Based Correctional Facility.