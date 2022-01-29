The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jeremiah K. Desper, 20, Columbus, safecracking (x2), petty thefts (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Michael R. Grashel, 54, Circleville, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material (x12), pandering obscenity involving a minor, guilty, 48-50 years in prison, $13,000 fine, 25 years sexual offender registration after release from prison.to
• William J. Haddox, 33, Columbus, violation of community control, guilty, to be held in county jail pending admission to drug court program.
• Geoffery A. Miller, 50, Lancaster, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Johnny E. Rhodus, 65, Franklin, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OMVI, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Danielle V. Rose, 37, Portsmouth, trafficking in fentanyl related product, guilty, 8-12 years in prison, $15,000 fine.
• Teddy Vanhorn II, 46, homeless, inducing panic, breaking and entering, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Robert A. Williams, 35, Mount Sterling, OMVI, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.