The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Joshua W. Barrett, 31, Chillicothe, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, theft, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Nickolas A. Brammer, 42, McArthur, theft, guilty, 18 months in prison, $2,000 fine.
• Bryan C. Carpenter, 35, Circleville, having weapons under disability, trafficking in fentanyl related compound, guilty, 18 months in prison, $318 forfeiture, firearm forfeited.
• Samantha H. Howard, 37, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Joshua C. Keaton, 23, Ashville, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Brian M. Kitchen, 29, Circleville, failure to comply, receiving stolen property (x3), guilty, 30 months in prison, $6,776 restitution, three-year ODL suspension.
• Linda Ledbetter, 47, Circleville, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Sharon D. O’Bryan, 52, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of LSD, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• William R. O’Conner II, 45, Chillicothe, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Lindsey J. Phillips, 34, Columbus, possession of fentanyl, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Michael T. Rawland, 32, Circleville, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Danielle V. Rose, 37, Portsmouth, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Brandon A. Stage, 22, Mt. Sterling, vandalism, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Jared D. Woltz, 31, Lockbourne, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 15.
• Heath Young, 31, Circleville, theft, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), $63 restitution, three years community control.