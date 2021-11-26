The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• William E. Bethel Jr., 53, Orient, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with condition that defendant complete community based correctional facility program.
• George C. Carter, 34, Hillsboro, possession of drugs, OMVI, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated vehicular assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.
• Mandy R. Davis, 34, South Bloomfield, rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, importuning, court accepted Netcare report concerning defendant's plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Date for jury trial will be set.
• George H. Fisher III, 38, Albany, attempted weapons under disability, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jacob R. Hammon, 23, Logan, grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.
• Gregory A. Hardman, 35, Circleville, aggravated murder, guilty, 25 to life in prison, defendant shall be held in solitary confinement on Sept. 23 of every year, the anniversary of Raymond Dixon.
• Shaun W. Mills, 37, Ashville, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Joshua A. Perdue, 21, Ashville, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Justin S. Rader, 41, N/A, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, defendant found guilty of receiving stolen property, given 18 months suspended prison term with three years community control and ordered to complete the STAR Relapse Program.
• Cathy V. Raines, 53, Columbus, theft, misuse of a credit card, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Michael T. Rawland, 32, Circleville, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10-year ODL suspension.
• Heather L. Riggens, 46, Chillicothe, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.