The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Mandy R. Davis, 34, South Bloomfield, rape, guilty, 10 years to life in prison, lifetime registration as a sex offender.
• Kyle Dean McDaniel, 36, Laurelville, nonsupport of dependents (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Kenton R. Parker, 22, Circleville, receiving stolen property, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, complete STAR community based correctional facility, drug court program.
• Jesse S. Reitmire, 36, Bidwell, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, OMVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Leonel R. Reyes, 21, Columbus, felony OMVI (x2), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Joseph Swain, 52, Columbus, breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Derrick M.J. West, 34, Grove City, felony OMVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Robert A. Williams, 36, Mt. Sterling, OMVI, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, 12 months in prison, $3,000 fine, 10 year ODL suspension.