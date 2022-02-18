The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Theodore E. Adams Jr., 22, Cincinnati, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Clifford W. Browning II, 48, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, jury trial scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m.
• George C. Carter, 34, Hillsboro, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs, OMVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Mandy R. Davis, 34, South Bloomfield, rape, guilty, sentencing to be scheduled.
• Mitchell J. Folk Jr., 25, Lebanon, assault, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Justin W Gearhart, 34, Columbus, tampering with evidence, vandalism, guilty, 24 months in prison, $194 restitution.
• Peter T. Hayes, 34, Columbus, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of fentanyl, weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Richard A. Hill Jr., 36, Circleville, aggravated arson, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Jeffrey A. Howard, 34, Grafton, inducing panic, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, 27 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension.
• Joseph A. Hurley, 19, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Cortez D. Jones, 20, Columbus, weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Henry J. Laux, 27, Columbus, attempted murder (x2), felonious assault, (x2), aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Anthony Leach, 18, Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility, assault (x3), guilty, 54 months in prison.
• Nicholas D. Lee, 26, Circleville, involuntary manslaughter, possession of fentanyl, endangering children (x4), permitting child abuse, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Michael A. Manby, 39, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs (x2), guilty, 24 months in prison, $280 forfeiture.
• David McCain, 55, Circleville, receiving stolen property (x10), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Kyle D. McDaniel, 31, Laurelville, nonsupport of dependents (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Cathy V. Raines, 53, Columbus, theft from the elderly, misuse of a credit card, guilty, $2,366.36 restitution, three years intervention.
• Brianna E. Roush, 26, Circleville, involuntary manslaughter, possession of fentanyl, endangering children (x4), permitting child abuse, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Bob Harley Senters, 22, London, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Donald E. N. Smith, 31, Columbus, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Jennifer L. Zalipski, 35, Chillicothe, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.