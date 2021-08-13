The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Elijah J. Beach, 19, New Holland, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Bryan C. Carpenter, 35, Circleville, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Shayla R. Harvey, 22, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 15 months in prison.
• Samantha Howard, 36, South Bloomfield, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• John E. Landman, 43, Chillicothe, forgery (x2), guilty, 12 months in prison, $2,909 restitution.
• Troy A. Newman, 21, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 24 months in prison.
• William Robert O’Conner II, 45, Chillicothe, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Cathy V. Raines, 53, Columbus, theft from the elderly, misuse of credit card, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• John W. Stanley, 36, Columbus, robbery, assault, theft, failure to comply with police, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Heath M. Young, Circleville, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.