The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Chad A. Gowen, 33, Waverly, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 90 days in county jail.
• Kelsey J. Jenkins, 19, Circleville, obstructing official business, attempted tampering with evidence, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Dale E. Knece, 68, Circleville, breaking and entering, petty theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• David T. Pack, 28, Ashville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, intervention continued, ordered to complete six months at community based correctional facility.
• Sean M. Rooney, 44, New Lexington, violation of community control, guilty, 21 months in prison.
• Mary L. Slutz -Young, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, community control extended one year with six months at community based correctional facility.
• Jamey L. Spires, 29, Groveport, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound, failure to appear, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• James R. Thompson, 41, Albans, West Virginia, receiving stolen property, guilty, nine months in prison.